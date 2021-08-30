Bettina Holwerda is fed up with questions about the age difference: “Uninteresting”

Bettina hosts a Q&A with her followers in her Instagram Stories. When asked if she is ever sure of herself because Jim is younger, she reacts resolutely. “I always find it boring to answer it because then I have to think about it and I find it a little uninteresting and out of the question.” She compares it to if you like smoked chicken. “Equally uninteresting.”

She says she was recently called Jim’s teacher after someone asked her if Bettina had taught her a lot because of the age difference. “So Jim mentioned a few things.” She doesn’t like the term teacher at all. “Can you imagine it already?” “

Bettina is also asked if she’s not jealous that Jim is kissing so many other women in the movies. And with all its romantic comedies, there are quite a few. She can also be brief on this subject: “No. I prefer to spend my energy positively.

Jim and Bettina met in 2006 when they starred in the musical Fat play. Five years later, they got married. Together, they have three children: Lux, Posy and Molly. Combining parenthood and work was sometimes quite difficult, Bettina now explains. Especially when Jim for the movie Our boys in Miami run in the United States. Their youngest daughter Molly was three months old at the time. “She only drank with me, so it was impossible to organize a grandmother for a babysitter. But it also taught me a lot. Above all: let go.

“Bacon trailblazer. Certified coffee maven. Zombie lover. Tv specialist. Freelance communicator.”