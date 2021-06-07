Bentley presented a very fierce variant of its Continental GT. The over-designed Continental GT you see in these photos will soon be in pursuit of Pikes Peak. Bentley is now revealing more about its Pikes Peak race car, a car that also uses biofuel.

Bentley offers the Continental GT in different flavors. The brand supplies both the Coupé and the Cabriolet with a V8 biturbo 4.0 of 550 hp and a W12 6.0 of 635 hp and 900 Nm. Recently, both are also available in Speed ​​with a 659 hp version of this twelve. cylinders like beating heart. None of the existing ones Conti is as fierce as this Continental GT3 Pikes Peak.

The Bentley Continental GT3 Pikes Peak is a technically modified version of the GT3 racing version of Bentley’s coupe which normally has a V8 in its nose. The Pikes Peak version will be raced up the mountain on June 27 as part of the annual Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, a well-known hill climb with various racing classes. The Continental GT3 Pikes Peak competes in the Time Attack 1 class, a series of crack noses based on custom production models. Bentley is of course hoping to beat the record held by Porsche. This brand managed to complete the hill climb of about 20 kilometers long and 156 curves with a 911 GT2 RS Clubsport prepared in 9: 36; 559.

Rhys Millen of New Zealand is at the wheel, a driver who will drive a special GT3. The Pikes Peak version is covered in even more exuberant spoiler work than that of the Continental GT’s regular GT3 racer. But there is more. The biturbo 4.0 V8 doesn’t deliver 550 hp in the Pikes Peak, but an impressive 761 hp and 1,000 Nm. The modified eight-cylinder also runs on biofuel. Bentley gives the Continental GT3 Pikes Peak, among other things, modified pistons and connecting rods, increases turbo pressure and gives racingConti a special Akrapovic exhaust manifold. In addition, the cooling system, suspension and braking of the striking competitor of Pikes Peak are different from those of the regular GT3 version.