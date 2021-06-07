How to choose the best eyelash growth serum?

With an avalanche of beauty products in the market, it is understandable that you sometimes get overwhelmed by how to decide what beauty products will work for your particular beauty needs.

Buying an eyelash growth serum is no exception. Most brands sing the praises of how effective their products are, yet you still feel, you might not be purchasing the best product.

Do read on, as I break into bits, what to watch out for when purchasing your next lash growth serum. This year, your lash game has to be strong! I’m here to make sure you don’t waste more money but get the best lash serum to achieve those lusty eyes you’ve always craved for!

Make a decision

Decide on the type of lashes you want and research to achieve it by checking out reviews of the products you want to use, make sure you buy products that are free of harmful chemicals and also have enough evidence of their potency.

Ensure you understand the active ingredients of the lash growth product you plan to purchase. You must also continue to use it consistently.

Confirm with your Doctor.

Ask your caregiver about over-the-counter products. There are many lash growth serums in the market to choose from. However, note that the FDA has not adequately evaluated most of these products.

Therefore, ensure your doctor educates you on the safety of the specific over-the-counter products you plan on purchasing to prevent eye complications in the future.

Consider the tool for application.

There are no strict rules here. You should use whatever tools you think are best for you. Most of these lash growth products come with a mascara wand applicator that allows for ease of application.

Just apply to the upper lash line of your eyes and ensure it doesn’t get into the eyes, the mascara wand allows you to coat both the upper and lower lash lines from its root to the tips.

There’s also the option of using a small lash brush which may increase the volume of serum each lash line would receive. Like I said earlier, use whatever rocks your world and makes you feel comfortable. Just be sure to do it carefully.

Run a patch test

Ensure you run a patch test of the product on your skin before applying it to your lashes. You need to do this to make sure your lashes do not react badly when you use this product.

Rub a little content of the product on your cheek, neck, or forearm to see if you’ll have any allergic reactions. Study that area for the next 24 hours. If there are no allergic reactions, you can go ahead to purchase, otherwise, search for another brand of product.

Don’t break the bank.

Effective lash growth serums might be a bit pricey. However, you can still achieve great results within your budget by going for Nourishlash growth serum.

It is FDA approved, enriched with natural ingredients formula. It contains lots of active ingredients to give your lash that glamorous look. Your lashes can still look beautiful within a reasonable budget.

Document your process.

Ensure you document your lash growth process. It could be weekly or bi-weekly. Take a beautiful selfie with your eyes shut and document what you see, with the date written by the side. Documenting your journey will help you track your lash growth to see if the product is working or if there are any red flags to watch out for.

