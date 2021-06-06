“data-revoke =” “>

These houses protrude a few tens of centimeters which is allowed by the zoning plan. The municipality has now submitted a new zoning plan, in order to legalize houses that are too tall, but according to Margo van der Meulen of the Duinbehoud Foundation, it is the opposite. “It just makes sense to me if you set rules and someone breaks them, then you take action. But that doesn’t happen.”

The Dune Conservation Foundation has submitted an opinion against the new zoning plan. Houses cannot be used until the new zoning plan is in place.

The problem is wider

Although for Van der Meulen these houses are, in his own words, “the stumbling block”, the problem is wider. “It is the municipality that does not sufficiently represent the interests of nature and vacationers and is fully committed to supporting entrepreneurs. But nature and especially the experience of nature are the victims.”

There are also other examples of the creation of green belts outside the campsite. “Such a green strip is mandatory, but the municipality has authorized a campsite owner to build it off the site, in the wild. It is in fact an extension of the campsite!

“It ruins everything!”

But in the eyes of the Duinbehoud Foundation, these houses are the biggest culprits. According to Van der Meulen, these houses spoil the view. “When you walk or cycle in nature as a vacationer, you come here for this nature experience. And then you shouldn’t see things like that, or worse. It ruins everything!”

In addition, the houses cause additional nitrogen emissions in a nature reserve where too much nitrogen has already accumulated. “The intention is that these houses be used all year round and not just in the summer. This creates additional traffic. And, of course, the heating has to be done in the winter. All of this results in more nitrogen emissions. “

“Much stricter”

She has now addressed the press in the hope that this will finally break the deadlock. “In any case, we want to pay attention to it, so that the municipality becomes much stricter in these kinds of matters. Because you can’t just approve everything and say, well, whatever. Because if you make rules, then just be consistent. “

Margo van der Meulen from the Duinbehoud Foundation on the Renesse holiday homes that are too high

The campsite owner does not wish to react in front of the camera, but indicates that the houses have been placed in close consultation with the municipality. Van der Meulen also says he has no conflict with the campsite owner. “I am concerned by the municipality. It must maintain its own rules. As long as the municipality does not change, everyone can do their thing.”

View

The municipality says it does not want to respond, because it is a notice on a zoning plan and it has not yet been discussed. The municipality will not make any comments until the procedure is completed.