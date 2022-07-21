Belgian hockey players are going wild and their next opponent is the Netherlands at the World Cup | NOW

Belgium will be the opponent of Dutch hockey players in the quarter-finals of the World Cup on Tuesday. Dutch national coach Raoul Ehren’s team proved far too strong for Chile on Saturday night in Amstelveen in the intermediate round: 5-0.

Belgium already opened the scoring in the sixth minute via Stéphanie Vanden Borre, who struck from a penalty corner. Just before the end of the first quarter, Ehren’s team ran further on hits from Justine Rasir and Vanden Borre, again after a penalty corner.

Thus, Belgium had already laid the foundations for victory from the start. This victory came to fruition again thanks to two goals from Charlotte Englebert. The 21-year-old talent’s second goal came just after the start of the third quarter.

Belgium were condemned to play an intermediate round due to a second place in Group D. Chile finished third in Group A, after, among other things, a defeat against the Netherlands.

Earlier in the day, Germany also reached the quarter-finals by beating South Africa 1-0 in the intermediate round. The last two matches of the intermediate round are scheduled for Sunday: England-South Korea and Spain-India.

As group winners, the Netherlands qualified directly for the quarter-finals. New Zealand, Argentina and Australia were also cleared to skip the intermediate round thanks to the group win. The match between the Netherlands and Belgium is Tuesday in Amstelveen.