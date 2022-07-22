New Zealand soccer star causes a stir with three own goals in half an hour | NOW

New Zealand soccer star Meikayla Moore scored a hat-trick of own goals in an international match against the United States on Sunday night. In half an hour, she passed the ball three times past her own goalkeeper.

Moore, 25, even scored a so-called “perfect” hat-trick: with the right, with the head and with the left. The goals came in the 5th, 6th and 36th minutes, putting New Zealand behind 3-0.

In the first own goal, Moore worked the ball off a cross from the left with his right leg into his own goal. A minute later, the Liverpool defender unwittingly thwarted her own keeper again by heading the ball in from a cross from the right. At 3-0, she hit the ball completely badly when she wanted to defend.

National coach Jitka Klimková decided to replace the unfortunate Moore minutes after the third goal. “Everyone who plays football plays good games and bad games, regardless of level. And Moore has had a tough day now,” Klimková said. “She is very disappointed and sad, but we support her.”

The American footballers won the SheBelieves Cup tournament match 5-0. The last two goals were scored by players of the reigning world champion.