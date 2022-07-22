New Zealand soccer star causes a stir with three own goals in half an hour | NOW

Fri. Jul 22nd, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Stories

Belgian hockey players are going wild and their next opponent is the Netherlands at the World Cup | NOW Belgian hockey players are going wild and their next opponent is the Netherlands at the World Cup | NOW 2 min read

Belgian hockey players are going wild and their next opponent is the Netherlands at the World Cup | NOW

Queenie Bell 9 hours ago 68
ROS schenkt aandacht aan vrouwensport in Suriname ROS pays attention to women’s sport in Suriname 2 min read

ROS pays attention to women’s sport in Suriname

Queenie Bell 17 hours ago 92
Mountain biker Anneke Beerten is recovering from a severe concussion Mountain biker Anneke Beerten is recovering from a severe concussion 1 min read

Mountain biker Anneke Beerten is recovering from a severe concussion

Queenie Bell 1 day ago 78
Golfer Stenson is no longer Ryder Cup captain due to move to LIV Golf | NOW Golfer Stenson is no longer Ryder Cup captain due to move to LIV Golf | NOW 2 min read

Golfer Stenson is no longer Ryder Cup captain due to move to LIV Golf | NOW

Queenie Bell 1 day ago 84
Matthijs de Ligt signs five-year contract with Bayern Munich: 'I felt a real appreciation' Matthijs de Ligt signs five-year contract with Bayern Munich: ‘I felt a real appreciation’ 3 min read

Matthijs de Ligt signs five-year contract with Bayern Munich: ‘I felt a real appreciation’

Queenie Bell 2 days ago 93
EA SPORTS reveals FIFA 23 cover athletes Kylian Mbappe and Sam Kerr EA SPORTS reveals FIFA 23 cover athletes Kylian Mbappe and Sam Kerr 2 min read

EA SPORTS reveals FIFA 23 cover athletes Kylian Mbappe and Sam Kerr

Queenie Bell 2 days ago 105

You may have missed

George Russell wants rules to leave more room for interpretation: 'It shouldn't be so black and white' George Russell wants rules to leave more room for interpretation: ‘It shouldn’t be so black and white’ 2 min read

George Russell wants rules to leave more room for interpretation: ‘It shouldn’t be so black and white’

Phil Schwartz 42 mins ago 36
New Zealand soccer star causes a stir with three own goals in half an hour | NOW New Zealand soccer star causes a stir with three own goals in half an hour | NOW 1 min read

New Zealand soccer star causes a stir with three own goals in half an hour | NOW

Queenie Bell 43 mins ago 35
The new Sri Lankan president wants to suppress the demonstrations | Abroad The new Sri Lankan president wants to suppress the demonstrations | Abroad 2 min read

The new Sri Lankan president wants to suppress the demonstrations | Abroad

Harold Manning 46 mins ago 42
Construction of a new fire station and office in Zeeland has begun Construction of a new fire station and office in Zeeland has begun 2 min read

Construction of a new fire station and office in Zeeland has begun

Earl Warner 47 mins ago 33