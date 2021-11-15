Cuba is facing a major economic crisis due to the combined effects of the 60-year US siege and the Govt-19 epidemic. The US siege costs $ 7.7 billion annually, making it impossible to invest in the economic and social development of the population. The Govt epidemic has crippled tourism revenue. People are facing severe shortages of food and medicine. The United States is using the dangerous situation it is deliberately creating to provoke social unrest and discredit the government in Cuba. Belgian banks such as ING and BNP Paribas Fortis help control US finances on Cuba by not allowing their customers to transfer money to Cuba.

This is contrary to European and Belgian law prohibiting compliance with US sanctions against Cuba (European Regulation 2271/96). But these banks do not care. European sanctions and many European condemnations have had no effect on the US siege of Cuba. This situation is unacceptable.

The facts are shocking:

Student X goes on an internship in Cuba and is asked to justify himself by his bank ING: ‘Based on the credit card transactions in your current account, we have established that you can stay in Cuba longer’. The bank is threatening to close the account “because it does not want to do business” with this country.

In June, Vzw YZ received a notification from BNP Paribas Fortis that the bank was ending its customer relationship. The non-profit organization has been working in solidarity with Cuba for many years. Officially, the organization has not received any reason as to why. Unofficially, the bank has been bombarding the nonprofit for months with all sorts of questions about its relationship with Cuba: how is fundraising used to send containers to Cuba or what is the organizational chart of the nonprofit organization?

In 2005, an accredited Belgian organization transferred funds for a food program in Cuba to a Swiss account through a Belgian bank. The funds were fully seized by the US Treasury Department. To date, the Belgian organization has not been able to convert funds in dollars or euros to Cuban social organizations. What’s more, the organization was unable to relocate to European companies referred to as ‘Cuba’.

The US siege of Cuba has been condemned around the world. On June 23, ’21, the UN General Assembly condemned 29You 184 votes in favor of the economic and financial embargo against Cuba, 3 votes against (US and Israel) and 3 abstentions (Brazil, Ukraine, Colombia). Although the United States stands alone in this international forum, the United States continues to be hostile to Cuba. The hope that President Biden will soon ease some of the additional sanctions imposed by Trump has proved illusory.

The United States has banned all trade with Cuba for more than 60 years. The Helms-Burden Act of 1996 further extended the trade ban on non-US companies using part of US capital or operating in the United States.

The EU condemns the ban

The EU strongly condemns the siege of Cuba because it is an impediment to international free trade and is detrimental to the interests of European institutions. With Prohibition Order N ° 2271/96, Brief Prohibition Act The European Union bans European companies from complying with US sanctions laws.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Mrs. S. Wilms made this very clear in the Federal Parliament on July 13, ’21: “In particular, the regulation prohibits compliance with that permit, as it does with cooperating with US authority or the courts in that regard. European citizens or companies may be liable in accordance with this restriction.

The results are clear. These Belgian banks have incorporated US sanctions against Cuba into their policies in violation of EU rules. In addition, banks go beyond ‘imposing’ US embargo laws, blocking transactions in euros between the two European countries.

Fourteen days per operation

That’s why we ask Competent Ministers of Economy and Finance Banks must write a circular with firm guidelines guaranteeing a free transfer of payment to Cuba.

From European Commission In addition, it should provide comprehensive protection to citizens, companies and banks against fines imposed by the United States due to its relationship with Cuba.

From banks We expect them to make the right transfers to Cuba. They have the potential to create alternative payment mechanisms that prevent the US administration from interfering. We also urge banks not to block money transfers into Europe, as the word ‘Cuba’ is mentioned in the user’s name or in free communication.

To reinforce these demands, The Coordination to end the siege against Cuba Fourteen days of action from 15 to 30 November 2021. We request the concerned banks and the responsible Ministers of Economy and Finance to send an e-mail with our requests. Also, we will November 17 on lease And on Gentle November 24 Build a sign wall for the ING and BNP Paribas Fortis offices as they close access to Cuba.

