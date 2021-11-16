The U.S. space command confirmed a rare and dangerous “crash event” but did not provide details or mention Russia. Both officials said the State Department was preparing to release a statement later.

An official said the ground missile aimed at the target in orbit would be significant because only a few successful tests of anti-satellite weapons have been conducted by the United States, Russia, China and India.

“We are actively working to categorize the garbage sector and will continue to ensure that all space travel countries have the information needed to operate satellites in the event of a collision,” the Space Command spokesman said. “We are working with partnerships with the State Department and NASA on these reports and will provide updates in the future.”

On Monday, crew members of the International Space Station had to jump into their spacecraft wearing their space suits, the station’s encountered some flying debris, Russia’s space agency Roscosmos said. It is not clear whether this particular debris came from a Russian anti-satellite weapons test. NASA and the State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Seven astronauts are currently on the space station, including NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hee, Russian astronauts Anton Schaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov. Newly arrived team work3 NASA-Team, NASA-Astronaut, Raja Sari, Thomas Marshburn, Kyla Barron and ESA-Astronaut Matthias Maurer. Monday morning, Shkaplerov Twitter “Friends, we have everything normal! We will continue to work according to plan. ” As the space station orbits the Earth at a distance of 220 nautical miles, there is a risk of collisions with objects that are too small to be tracked. These small objects can be rock fragments, microscopic meteorites, dust particles, or paint splatters carved from satellites.

