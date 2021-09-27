China sees the release of Hawaii executive Meng Wancho as a diplomatic victory. This was stated in a statement issued by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The ministry said the release was directed by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

When China released two Canadians at the same time, a ministry spokesman said the two cases had “no connection to each other”. Shortly after Meng’s detention, the two Canadians were detained on suspicion of spying for China. Critics in the United States and Canada argue that there is “hostage diplomacy” because China, the United States and Canada use each other’s citizens to negotiate with each other.



US President Joe Biden has not issued any statement on the release of Meng and the Canadians. Meng is the daughter of Hawaii founder Ren Zhengfei and was arrested in 2018 in Canada. She had been waiting for almost three years to be extradited to the United States, where he wanted to punish her for fraud and conspiracy.



Declaration



A Hawaiian executive released a statement on Friday accusing HSBC of misleading the bank about trade relations between Hawaii and Iranian companies, against which the United States imposed sanctions. This report is part of an agreement with the US Judiciary. The charges against her were dropped and she was allowed to leave Canada.



The deal comes two weeks after a phone call between Biden and G. The conversation centered on Beijing’s decision to link the topic of climate change to other topics, including the release of Meng, the lifting of sanctions and the lifting of penalties. China wanted the United States to take the first step in strengthening relations and suggested that they meet “halfway”.

