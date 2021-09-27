Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said his country is moving ahead with plans to buy another Russian air defense system, despite warnings from the United States and other NATO allies.

In an interview Erdogan, along with CBS News Foreign Correspondent Margaret Brennan, said that Turkey had not received the F-35 purchased from the United States and had to search for the Russian organization after failed orders to the American patriotic air defense organization.

The United States has been embroiled in controversy over applications for the Patriotic Air Defense Agency.

“Turkey has many opportunities over the past decade to buy the US Patriotic Security System, rather than the S-400, which provides Russia with revenue, access and influence,” a US spokesman said. John KirbyJohn Kirby Erdogan says Turkey plans to buy another Russian defense system overnight He said earlier this year Volkens Air Force Magazine.

“I explained everything to President Biden,” Erdogan said in an interview broadcast in full on CBS ” Face the Nation ‘on Sunday.

The Trump administration in 2019 It is scheduled to resume distribution F-35 fighter jet for purchase in Turkey Russian S-400 long-range air defense system. The U.S. government has repeatedly warned that the Russian organization could harm the NATO alliance by finding out detailed information about the F-35.

Brennan asked Erdogan if he would like to buy the S-400 variant.

The Turkish president responded: “In the future, no one can interfere with what kind of security systems we have, from what country, at what level.”

“No one can interfere in that,” he added. “We only make decisions like this.”

“It seems like yes,” Brennan replied.

Erdogan replied: “Of course, yes, of course.”

Hill approached the White House and the Department of Defense for feedback.

When Turkey announced its purchase of the S-400 in 2019, a Pentagon spokesman said: “The United States has made it clear that Turkey’s purchase of the S-400 system is unacceptable,” Charles Summers said in a statement.

“We deeply regret the current situation facing the F-35 partnership with Turkey, and the Ministry of Defense is taking precautionary measures to protect joint investments in our core technology,” he added.

Erdogan said in an interview that he planned to meet with the Russian president Russian President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin Condemns Russian Internet activity targeting EU member states, Navalny disables Apple, disables Google voting process Federal officials warn companies to be wary of common ransomware To discuss various issues, including the ongoing conflict in Syria later this month.

The president said Turkey wants to withdraw about 900 more troops from Turkey to fight Kurdish forces that have allied with the United States in northern Syria.

Brennan also asked Erdogan to comment on Biden’s comments To the editorial board of the New York Times In January 2020, the Turkish president was “tyrannical” in a series of attempts to expand his power.

“I still do not know Mr. President’s definition of a dictator. I do not know what he said,” Erdogan told CBS.

