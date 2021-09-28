The U.S. Senate failed to prevent a partial government shutdown and suspend the federal debt ceiling because Republicans refused to support the plan in the deeply divided Congress.

The Senate Democrats on Monday failed to pass legislation facing two fast-approaching deadlines that would otherwise threaten to destabilize the U.S. economy as it struggles to get out of the Govt-19 epidemic.

According to Republican Senate rules, 60 members of the 100th House received the “no” vote needed to pass most laws.

The Democrats, who have narrow control of both houses of Congress, have only three days to find another way to run the government after Thursday – when the current budget ends.

While independent analysts warn that the U.S. Treasury Department will completely reduce its creditworthiness between October 15 and November 4, lawmakers need to figure out how to raise the debt ceiling.

Heidi Cho Castro of Al Jazeera reported from Capitol Hill that the failed Senate vote was “beating the clock”.

Sue Castro made it clear that lawmakers from the two main US parties wanted to avoid a government shutdown and protect the United States from repaying its debts, but they disagreed on how to achieve these goals.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday accused Republicans of “exacerbating the default”. [File: Alex Edelman/EPA]

“The bill, which was drafted by the Democrats and failed to pass in the Senate, sought to address both the debt ceiling and the government shutdown … will not help raise the debt ceiling.

“Democrats need to clear the increasingly narrow window for another solution.”

In the run-up to Monday’s vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer warned that failure could hurt the economy. “Republicans are deliberately exaggerating the default,” he said on the Senate floor.

The government’s shutdown could be a blow to Democrats – or worse, under President Joe Biden, who has established himself as the party of responsible government after President Donald Trump’s chaotic presidency.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has said he will try to get the House to vote on the extension of funding, regardless of a condition of suspending the $ 28.4 trillion government debt limit until the end of 2022. Is not expected to work.

“Without the bizarre methods of the Senate Democrat leader, we could get a two-way vote today to finance the government,” he told the Senate floor.

Republicans have said Democrats should raise their credit limit, saying they will not support future spending plans. Democrats point out that much of the new nation’s debt arose during the Trump administration.