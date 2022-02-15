Austrian Anna Gasser extends her Big Air title with an incredible final jump | winter game

In slopestyle, Zoi Sadowski gave Synnott New Zealand its first-ever gold medal at the Winter Games. It long looked like the country wouldn’t have to wait long for a second, because with a fine opening leap, Sadowski Synnott immediately put the competition ahead of the block.

During the last race, all the riders gave their all. Many have had to pay for these risks with a fall. Just like the Japanese Reira Iwabuchi. To try to get on the podium, she chained a breathtaking and unprecedented “triple 14” in the air.

But Iwabuchi couldn’t hold back on landing. Despite this, his colleagues fell into his arms in disbelief. They recognized the class of the jump.

We also saw a lot of class in Anna Gasser’s last jump, with her 30 years as a veteran in a sport full of teenagers. The Austrian managed to land her 1260 perfectly and received a whopping 95.50 points for it.

Sadowski Synnott now knew she had to do something just as spectacular to return to the top spot. The jump looked good, but the landing was not. The gold went straight to Gasser.