USA wins first men’s team pursuit gold

The final two rounds for the men’s and women’s teams begin on Tuesday. Four teams remain in each discipline and the winners are determined by mutual races.

Three skaters from each team take to the ice at the same time, with the men in the 3,200 meters and the women in the 2,400 metres.

The United States men’s team is in contention for the gold medals after setting a world record with a time of 3:34.47 in December.

men’s team pursuit

The United States will face the Republic of China in the semi-finals, while Norway will face the Netherlands.

american threesome Casey DawsonAnd Emery Leman And Ethan Sibouran He finished with the second fastest time in the quarter-finals behind 2018 gold medalist team Norway. Joey Mantia Also competing with the United States, Dawson and Lehman led the world record race.

Teams usually take turns to determine who leads the group, but the United States recently kept a skater in front for the entire race. The adjustment led to strong finishes, with the Americans winning two of three World Cup races this season.

The team tracking competition made its debut at the 2006 Winter Olympics and the United States has since won a silver medal. Neither team has many gold medals in this event.

Norway and the United States raced together in the quarter-finals of the event, with the former finishing by 0.04 seconds. The Americans were quicker in the second half of the race and almost passed first place.

“We still have something to improve for the next race, because we had problems in the last two sessions. Lund Pedersen Ambassador Norway. “I think we’re looking forward to the semi-finals.”

Team Quest Checkers

japanese threesome Miho TakagiAnd Nana Takagi And Ayano Sato He set the Olympic record at 2:53.61 and took first place in the semifinals. They are against the ROC.

“I’m very happy that we reached the quarter-finals and broke the Olympic record, which will give us more confidence for the next races,” said Miho Takagi.

The other match is the Netherlands against Canada.

The Canadians set the second fastest time, while the Dutch left a bad taste.

“I’m not very happy with the race”, Erin Scottin From the Netherlands. “I don’t know yet (what happened). We need to analyze it and improve.

The Netherlands have so far won three out of four medals in speed skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Scott has two after covering long distances, aged 35. Erin West She won her sixth career gold medal in the 1500m.

Japan are the reigning gold medalists after the previous Olympic record in 2018. They beat the Netherlands in the final while the United States finished third.

The Americans did not qualify for the 2022 event.

how to watch

The event will begin at 1:30 a.m. ET and will air on the USA Network.

The hunt for the women’s team will be rebroadcast at 3:30 p.m. on NBC and at 11 p.m. for the men’s team.

Find the complete skating schedule here†