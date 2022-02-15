Zeeland ShowbytesWhat were artists, top athletes and other celebrities in Zealand doing last week? In the Showbytes section, editors scour the web for the craziest, finest and most striking items from well-known Zealand.











A singer Emma Heester de ‘s-Gravenpolder has something to celebrate. She reached five million subscribers last week Youtube channelWhere it all began.



Farmer and Member of Parliament Bertie Steur by Renesse, known for Boer seeks Woman, is to be discovered from February 24 in the All stars edition of Expedition Robinson. For this, six former winners and ten (semi-)finalists were invited to participate again.



Actress, singer and comedian Yentl Schieman of Kruiningen saw a ‘primses’. It’s not entirely clear if this is a typo or if it deliberately introduces a new word: a princess who is also a prima ballerina…?



Businessman Salar Azimi d’Aardenburg continues to excite its subscribers and announces good news. Would he finally be rid of all the suspicions on which the public prosecutor is investigating?



Q-Music radio DJ Kai Merckx de Terneuzen became a father two months ago and shares an endearing photo with his “boyfriend”.



weather lady Marjon de Hond de Tholen is busy in the garden with spring on the way. But it’s not easy…



Great news for Raccoon: Goese’s latest album ‘Regret is Something for later’ has been nominated for an Edison.



Former Miss Netherlands and model Sanne de Regt from Goes shares an important message: respect yourself and stay close to yourself.



futsal player Said Bouzambou de Vlissingen thanks his fans for their support during the dramatic European Championship for the Netherlands. He then ended up with Orange in the group stage due to a spectacular 3-2 defeat against Serbia, after a 2-0 lead. In that match, Bouzambou, to his own horror, missed a penalty.



