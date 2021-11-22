Schwarzenegger is best known as ‘Conan’ and ‘The Terminator’. As a ‘governor’, he further expressed his image as a man of justice by going against the tide of environmental laws that initially met with great opposition.

Schwarzenegger said in a video message that work is just beginning, following the “best speeches and ambitious goals” announced by world leaders in Glasgow (see below). According to the actor, according to the Kyoto Protocol – the first major climate deal in 1997 – beautiful words were spoken, but in practice it came in short supply. “I have a question for you,” he tells the leaders, “how are you fulfilling your promises at this time?”

Companies arguing is nonsense

Schwarzenegger addresses people who “want to truly change” his message. “Failures don’t happen at conferences, but only when you get home.” Leaders’ hopes will soon be dashed as oil companies, automakers and other parties defend big interest interests. “They come up with big PR and lobby campaigns. They bribe legislators with donations. They broadcast advertisements about the jobs they create. They warn the public that greenery will damage the economy. According to Schwarzenegger, the argument is based.”Nonsense‘.

Schwarzenegger interrupts with the fight scenes in his films and claims to have been a success for vested interests for 30 years. “The reason is that CO2 emissions have only increased.”

The potential for green economic growth

In California, on the other hand, emissions fell by 25 percent during that period. “It’s true and it takes courage,” Schwarzenegger said. It is important to establish contact with residents who are interested not only in the economy but also in personal health. “We have proven that this is a struggle you can win. California has strict environmental laws in the United States, and it is the largest economy in the United States and has the fastest economic growth. It is possible to create a green economy. ”