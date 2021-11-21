President Biden faces bipartisan opposition to plans to reopen the US embassy in Palestine in Jerusalem.

The embassy was closed by former President Trump in 2019 following the relocation of the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Biden has vowed to reopen the embassy to appease the progressives.

The old embassy building is located on Gerson Akron Street, a few miles from the displaced US Embassy.

But pro-Israel lawmakers on both sides are refusing.

Israel must approve any new embassy facility. The United States has never opened a diplomatic mission without the permission of the host government. This week’s report.

Accompanying him was Rep. Juan Vargas (D-CA), who urged Biden to do so. Rem luxury Until Israel gives the green light to the US embassy in Palestine on its border.

As for Israel, the issue is not entirely negotiable, and locals say any deal with the embassy could unravel the country’s weakest ruling coalition.

Personally, I am against reopening the US Embassy in Jerusalem because it turns out to be a debate about sovereignty. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid told the newspaper … Jerusalem is under Israeli sovereignty.

Lobit et al said the US would most appropriately open its Palestinian embassy in the West Bank and suggested Ramallah as a viable option.

Israel opposes setting up an embassy in Jerusalem because it calls into question its sovereignty. AP

The Palestinians, for their part, have refused, less so than the US embassy in Jerusalem.

Palestinian Foreign Ministry “East Jerusalem is an integral part of the occupied Palestinian territories and the capital of the Palestinian state.” he said.

Israel has taken its opposition beyond closed door meetings with Biden and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken because the country’s top officials have urged American Jews to revive the issue.

Earlier this month, Israeli Interior Minister Ailet Sheikh told a conference of leaders of key U.S. Jewish organizations that “it would certainly be very helpful and important for American Jewish organizations to issue public statements against the embassy.” His statements by Mort Klein, President of the American Zionist Organization.

Biden faces strong opposition from pro-Israel Republicans, who say the US embassy in the Israeli capital violates the 1995 Jerusalem Embassy Act – which Biden voted for when he was US senator.

“President Biden must immediately abandon plans to open the embassy and reaffirm US support for the undivided Israeli capital in Jerusalem,” House GOP conference president Elise Stephanic (R-Schuellerville) told The Post.

Stephanie, along with more than 100 colleagues in the House of Representatives, submitted a file Wednesday. Obey the 2021 Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995 It “prohibits the use of funds for any embassy facility in Jerusalem except the US Embassy in Israel.”

State Department officials did not respond to a request for comment.