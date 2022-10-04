Americans are protesting the US Supreme Court ruling that strips women in the United States of the constitutional right to abortion. — © ANP / EPA

A judge in the US state of Arizona ruled on Friday that an abortion ban dating back to 1901 was once again legally valid. The law, which prohibits abortion in almost all cases, was suspended in 1973 due to the federal decision in Roe v. Wade, which gave women in the United States the constitutional right to abortion.

In June, the United States Supreme Court struck down this nationwide abortion right by overturning the Roe v Wade decision. Since then, individual states can once again determine their own abortion laws. In Arizona, since Friday’s decision, abortion is only allowed if necessary to save the life of the mother.

Planned Parenthood, a health organization that runs many abortion clinics in the United States, said in a response to the ruling on Friday that it “has the sad result of returning Arizona residents nearly 150 years old in back”. US media reports that an appeal is likely to be filed against the decision.

