Lieke Martens, Stefanie van der Gragt and Dominique Janssen are the notable absences of the orange women for the current international match. National coach Andries Jonker has decided to leave the three players at home to give them a rest after several trying years with the Orange team. “We have to intervene.

In recent weeks, Jonker has spoken to all the internationals who have played tournament after tournament with the Orange team in recent years. After qualifying for the World Cup, the national coach handed them a mirror: is it still doable for everyone?

Next year, half of the World Cup selection in Australia and New Zealand will play their fifth major tournament in seven years. “It’s not possible in men’s football, but apparently it is for women,” Jonker told NU.nl after training on Monday.

The reflections led to the absence of Martens (139 internationals), Van der Gragt (95 internationals) and Janssen (90 internationals) from this international match, all of them basic players in the last major tournaments of the Dutch national team. “Everyone has their own story,” Jonker said. “But for various reasons, not coming here for a week is fine with them.”

Jonker stressed that he made the choice of players himself, although there was prior consultation with the club and the player. He will release other players in November, he announced.

“The important thing is that we are top of the World Cup next summer and not jaded or exhausted. We are a small country. We have been using the same players for several years. They have done a great job and we have to be careful with that.”

Lieke Martens is not with the Orange squad as she is resting from national coach Andries Jonker. Photo: Getty Images

“Of course, this game schedule is not possible”

Jonker’s picks follow months of talk in women’s football over the increasingly busy playing schedule. As with men, foreign clubs find that their players are increasingly taxed, according to a tour before the last European Championship.

At worst, they fear burnout. “It won’t be long,” acknowledged star player Vivianne Miedema. The Arsenal striker has jokingly said she will be on holiday for the first time in her career in 2026. She is currently absent from Oranje due to illness.

Jonker is outspoken about the killer international schedule. “Of course it’s not possible. We have to act. I think it goes in the direction of men’s football. That the Olympic Games are played by other teams and that the European Championship and the World Cup be central.” Only players under the age of 23 are allowed to participate in the men’s Olympic tournament.

Jonker or the KNVB have yet to start pushing for a schedule with fewer matches. “I’ve only just started here,” said the national coach, who took over from Mark Parsons, who was sacked last month. He will soon meet with foreign colleagues at a conference in England. “I don’t know what other countries think about it.”

The Orange women trained on Monday without Lieke Martens, Stefanie van der Gragt and Dominique Janssen. Photo: Pro Photos

“A friendly international is also to be won”

Without Van der Gragt, Martens, Janssen and the injured Shanice van de Sanden, a new phase will begin for Orange. After the difficult but successful qualification, the next ten months will be spent preparing for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which begins on July 20.

Jonker would give opportunities to some young players on Thursday in the friendly match against Zambia. This match is canceled because the Zambian team did not obtain the visas in time. As a result, the Netherlands will only train against Norway next Tuesday in The Hague.

He was unable to reveal on Monday how Jonker will approach this practice match. For him, this international period is dominated by three things: giving players opportunities, improving the style of play and winning.

A practice match also has to be won, Jonker says when asked. “In a World Cup you have to win every game, otherwise you go home. Then you have to prepare for that. And don’t think now: so and so is not taking part. The group has to be convinced that “There are no excuses. We are the Netherlands and we are going to win.”



