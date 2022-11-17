 By Emmanuel VanBrussel

 Published on Thursday, November 17, 2022 to do 11:29 •

 3 Read less

to do

It is raining Predictions Tough economic times for the US and, by extension, the rest of the world economy. But an important mathematical model has a very different prediction: good economic growth.

Why is this important?

about this GDPNow, the Atlanta Fed’s gross domestic product (GDP) forecasting model, a branch of the US Federal Reserve. It estimates US economic growth based on recent data. According to yesterday’s latest update, economic growth in the fourth quarter is estimated at 4.4 percent. What’s more, growth prospects have recently been revised upwards.

Like a rhythm

 This premium article is for subscribers only Subscribe and get unlimited access to all articles instantly. From now on €1.99/month . Already a subscriber? Login and get access to all premium articles.

If financial markets are confirmed to be overestimating the likelihood of a US recession, listed stocks are currently undervalued.