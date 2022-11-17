Are fears of a US recession overblown?
It is raining Predictions Tough economic times for the US and, by extension, the rest of the world economy. But an important mathematical model has a very different prediction: good economic growth.
Why is this important?If financial markets are confirmed to be overestimating the likelihood of a US recession, listed stocks are currently undervalued.
about this GDPNow, the Atlanta Fed’s gross domestic product (GDP) forecasting model, a branch of the US Federal Reserve. It estimates US economic growth based on recent data.
- According to yesterday’s latest update, economic growth in the fourth quarter is estimated at 4.4 percent. What’s more, growth prospects have recently been revised upwards.
- Like a rhythm
