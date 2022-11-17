Had to do without it for years now Ford Focus RS, but luckily we still have the Focus ST as a practical party number. But what if it needs to be a little more practical? No Mondeo ST. It’s hard when you go to the hardware store for a new ladder. You can buy this Ford Transit Connect ST for that.

The standard 2.5-liter four-cylinder (non-turbo) was replaced by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo engine. 2014 Ford Focus ST. A limited slip differential was kept between the front wheels and important things like the shock absorbers and exhaust system were also improved. The seller doesn’t know the exact power, but it’s more than 250 hp and 360 Nm of torque. Shifting is done via the ST’s manual gearbox.

Other changes to Ford Transit Connect ‘ST’

Inside, the SD party continues. You sit up front on the Recaro racing seats and hold the ST steering wheel. The dashboard, including mileage, comes from a donor Focus ST. So the stand is not from transit; The seller doesn’t know either. Three counters on the center console monitor how the turbo and oil are doing.

Ford Transit Connect ST for sale on auction site Cars & Auctions and is currently located in the United States. With more unusual engine modifications, you’ll still need to complete the previous owner’s work. For example, the ABS and traction control don’t work, the power steering only works ‘after about three metres’, and the air conditioning only works ‘after you’ve driven a few blocks’.