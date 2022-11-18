If Twitter makes it possible to close the Twitter Blue subscription service again, this will not apply to new accounts yet. They will have to wait 90 days for the service, which also provides the blue check mark previously reserved for accounts controlled by Twitter. This can be read on the modified Twitter Blue product page discovered by US tech site The Verge.

Twitter owner Elon Musk decided to make the blue check mark part of the subscription shortly after getting his hands on the social media company. He wants to get more income from sources other than advertising. However, after its introduction, it was widely abused. Users changed their account name to that of a star, politician or company and sent tweets using that name.

Twitter decided to make it impossible to shut down Twitter Blue. Musk said this week that the subscription service, which is only available in the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and the United Kingdom, will return later this month.