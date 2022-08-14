Are Danjuma and Rekik the only Dutch players in La Liga this season? | Football

FC Barcelona have plenty of Memphis linked to sell The Old lady create space in his financial possibilities. Initially, the Catalans wanted around €20m for Memphis but this amount has reportedly been reduced significantly and is expected to increase via future bonuses. Memphis always believed that they came for nothing and could leave the house for nothing. A year ago, he turned down much bigger offers to move to Barcelona.

Sign up for the Soccer Update and stay up to date with the latest football news.

Earlier, Luuk de Jong (Barcelona and Sevilla) left for PSV and Jasper Cillessen moved from Valencia to the NEC. Tonny Vilhena is signed by Espanyol for a year at Salernitana, the Serie A club which also has Franck Ribéry under contract.

With that, international Arnaut Danjuma appears to be the only Dutch star remaining in Spain at Villarreal. Karim Rekik is still under contract with Sevilla. Sergiño Dest (international for the United States) who grew up in the Netherlands still plays for FC Barcelona and Nemanja Gudelj (Serbia) is Rekik’s teammate at Sevilla.

look here La Liga results, standings and schedule