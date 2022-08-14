Florijn and Twellaar also won rowing team gold at the European Championships

Florijn had already shown in two World Cup competitions this season that she is in a class of her own against mainly European competitors. In Munich, the Greek Evangelia Anastasiadou finished second almost 6 seconds behind her. The bronze medal went to Germany’s Alexandra Föster. “Everyone expected that from me, but it’s not that easy,” the 24-year-old daughter of double Olympic champion Ronald Florijn and former German rower Antje Rehaag told NOS. At last year’s Olympics in Tokyo, she was among the four without, for which she won silver.