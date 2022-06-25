Apps of the week: Telegram adds a subscription | NOW

The Telegram messaging app adds a subscription, and Videoland rolls out a new app with pain and effort. These are the apps of the week.

Telegram

The popular messaging app Telegram introduces a subscription: Telegram Premium. For $5 per month, the default limit for many features is doubled. Consider sending twice as many files up to 4 GB each and participating in a thousand newsgroups instead of a maximum of five hundred.

Other Telegram Premium features include the ability to convert voice messages to text and use unique stickers. These stickers have exuberant animations that use the whole screen.

Premium subscribers also get more options to reply to a message with an emoji response. Paid users will receive ten additional emoji, including the 100 emoji, the face with hearts as eyes, and a clown.

Paid users can also use animations as profile pictures and are identified by an asterisk next to their name. It is also possible to set other application icons. Telegram states that this subscription is for keeping the app free.

Download Telegram for android Where iOS (free).







WhatsApp

Competitor WhatsApp will remain free for everyone for now, but it adds new features regularly. One of the biggest additions is that it’s now easier to transfer your history from an Android device to an iPhone. This is done through Apple’s Move to iOS app for Android.

Plus, you get more control within WhatsApp itself over who can see when you were last online. At the top of a chat, you can see how long ago you last opened the app. This is privacy-sensitive information. You have been given options to hide this information, but only from anyone or everyone except your contacts. You now have the option to choose which of your contacts can see it.

And if you make a lot of video calls with the app, it’s handy that you can now mute individual people. Previously, it was only possible to mute the entire conversation. You can also private message people in a video call.

Download WhatsApp for android Where iOS (free).







Video country

Dutch streaming service Videoland has a brand new app and wants to bring users to it gradually. From time to time, a group of users receive an e-mail informing them that they can upgrade to ‘Videoland V2’. This app has a red icon instead of a black icon.

The new app has a slightly different design. Especially the environment for children received a major update. It should also be easier to discover new series and movies.

Switching to the new app just isn’t that smooth. For example, you can no longer use the old app after the change, but not all TV receivers or smart TVs have the new app yet. Or only the new app is available, while the account only works through the old app.

The new app is also getting a lot of reviews from app stores. The old app already has an average score of 2.9 stars in the App Store. The new app is at 1.4 stars at the time of writing. Users mainly criticize the fact that not only nothing seems to have improved, but even all kinds of old functions no longer work.

Download Videoland V2 for android Where iOS (free).






