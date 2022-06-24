Microsoft warns users of the end of Windows 8.1 | NOW

People still using Windows 8.1 will be notified from next month that Microsoft will stop supporting the operating system from January 10, 2023, he writes. ZDNet†

The notifications Windows 8.1 users receive are similar to Windows 7. Microsoft discontinued this in 2020. Users can choose to receive notifications again later, but can also simply click on them.

It’s unclear how many people are still using Windows 8.1. This operating system followed the poorly received Windows 8 in 2013. Windows 8 focused on touch controls and removed the Start button from the menu. After numerous user complaints, these innovations were largely undone in Windows 8.1.

After January 10, 2023, there will also be no renewals for Windows 8.1 security updates. Microsoft advises people to upgrade to Windows 11. Windows 10 is also an option. This software will be supported until October 14, 2025.

Computers owned by people who don’t upgrade to a newer version of Windows won’t suddenly stop working. They simply no longer receive new software and security updates, which puts them at increased risk of data breaches and hacking attacks.