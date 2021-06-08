Apple unveils new AirPods and Apple Watch features

For people with mild hearing problems

For example, AirPods have the “Conversation boost” function, especially for people with “mild hearing problems”. Like hearing aids, AirPods can then play the voices of nearby people louder, while filtering out ambient noise.

AirPods will also be easier to find through the Find My app. As AirTags users see more precisely where their AirPods are: iPhone indicates when the user is approaching AirPods.

Spatial sound

AirPods Pro at AirPods Max get Spatial Sound and Dolby Atmos support on Mac and Apple TV. Until now, this functionality has been limited to iPhones and iPads. Spatial sound will soon only work on Macs with the Apple M1 chip.

a

Using AirPods with a Apple tv Also becomes simpler: When users watch TV and put on or put on their AirPods, a shortcut button will automatically appear on the screen to toggle.