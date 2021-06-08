Apple unveils new AirPods and Apple Watch features
Apple unveiled a slew of new updates at the WWDC’s annual developer conference tonight, including iOS 15 at iPad 15. Apple also announced the FaceTime video calling service. available on Android and Windows make. Apple did not introduce any new devices, but it also came with new features for the AirPodsearplugs and the Apple Watch.
For people with mild hearing problems
For example, AirPods have the “Conversation boost” function, especially for people with “mild hearing problems”. Like hearing aids, AirPods can then play the voices of nearby people louder, while filtering out ambient noise.
AirPods will also be easier to find through the Find My app. As AirTags users see more precisely where their AirPods are: iPhone indicates when the user is approaching AirPods.
Spatial sound
AirPods Pro at AirPods Max get Spatial Sound and Dolby Atmos support on Mac and Apple TV. Until now, this functionality has been limited to iPhones and iPads. Spatial sound will soon only work on Macs with the Apple M1 chip.
Using AirPods with a Apple tv Also becomes simpler: When users watch TV and put on or put on their AirPods, a shortcut button will automatically appear on the screen to toggle.
Photo dial
The most popular watch face on the Apple watch is the face of the photo watch according to Apple. It will receive a new variant in watchOS 8: portrait mode. Portrait photos are automatically selected and cut to size. Plus, the sharp foreground is separated from the blurry background, so to speak. Time passes between these two layers, so a beautiful layered dial is automatically created.
The Photos app on the Apple Watch is also growing. So far only favorites were shown, watchOS 8 shows daily reminders as happens on iPhone. Sharing of these photos can be done right from the watch, with an extensive iMessage app.
Sleep, meditate and exercise
The Breathing app on smartwatches is upgraded to Mindfulness on watchOS 8. In addition to breathing exercises, the app also offers other stress relief features, such as thinking about certain thoughts.
The Sleep app is also extended and now also measures the user’s breathing. As these data are kept in the form of graphs, users are automatically notified in the event of substantial changes. New sports are also added to the Watch’s Workout app, such as Tai Chi and Pilates.
Just like iOS, the Wallet app on the watch can also be used for digital house keys and cards for hotels and offices. The Home app is being redesigned to give users faster access to multiple smart cameras and the scenes and gadgets they probably want to control at all times.