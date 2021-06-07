Livestream: Watch the Apple WWDC 2021 event live

Tonight Apple hosts WWDC 2021, one of the funniest Apple events of the year. Since Cupertino, Apple unveils new operating systems: iOS 15, macOS 12 and more. In addition, there is a good chance that Apple will announce one or more new products. WWDC 2021 starts at 7:00 p.m. Dutch time and you’ll want to watch it live! Below is the Apple event livestream.

1. Watch the Apple event live via YouTube

Like previous editions, the Apple Event can be followed via a YouTube-livestream, which you see above. When opening the link, you can already click on “Set reminders”. You will then be notified when WWDC 2021 is about to start.

2. Watch WWDC 2021 live via iPhone, iPad or Mac

With an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, you can of course also watch live via the above stream, but the Apple event live stream can also be found in Safari or another browser. To do this, navigate to the special Events-pagina from Apple.

3. Live streaming of the Apple event via Apple TV

You can also watch directly through Apple TV. If you own the second or third generation Apple TV, a special channel will automatically appear tonight that you can watch the event live on. On Apple TV 4 and later, download the Apple Special Event app from the App Store. With the first generation Apple TV (from 2007) you unfortunately have to settle for the first or second tip.

4. Via iCreate!

You don't have to watch the Apple event live, but do you want to keep an eye on WWDC developments? Then follow @icreate_NL on Twitter for a live blog! You don't have time for this, but would you like to read a summary afterwards with all the highlights of the keynote?

Expectations

The good thing about this edition of WWDC is that it’s always exciting to know exactly what Apple is going to reveal. Okay: iOS 15iPadOS 15 and macOS 12 are announced, but hardly any features have been disclosed yet – so we don’t know much. Additionally, it’s possible Apple will announce two new MacBook Pro models and the tech giant may surprise with more new hardware. In short: plenty of reasons to follow WWDC live tonight!