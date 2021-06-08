Viola Holt: I am magnetic after contact with a vaccinee | Stars

“A friend I hadn’t seen for a long time came over for coffee,” Viola wrote on Facebook. “She takes a pair of nail scissors from her bag and puts them on her chest. To my amazement, the scissors stick. “Violin, I am magnetic,” she said. “

The presenter does not understand, because her friend is not vaccinated. “I’ll try it out with my own scissors … and I’m magnetic too.”

According to Viola, this is due to the fact that she has been in contact with a vaccinated person. “I once saw a video in which this happens in people who have been vaccinated. And there are those who say that the vaccinated can infect the unvaccinated. Well I only kissed two vaccinated people, otherwise I keep a safe distance. I don’t judge, but I don’t understand. Weird, isn’t it? “

Pure nonsense

Does a vaccination make people magnetic? “Pure absurdity,” says virologist Steven Van Gucht The importance of Limburg. “The vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna only contain purely biological molecules. (…) There is neither metal nor iron in it. It has absolutely nothing to do with magnetism. Just as the contents of a yogurt pot are organic and not magnetic, so are a vaccine. But these theories fit the story of a Covid hit being a tracking device or contain a bullet.