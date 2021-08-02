Apple makes room for bigger batteries in iPhones, iPads and Macbooks

Apple wants to make room for bigger batteries in the iPhone, iPad, and Macbook, among others. The company manufactures smaller parts.

While Apple products like the iPhone and Macbook have good battery life, it can never be enough. However, a battery takes up a lot of space. Increasing a battery is therefore not that simple. However, Apple will do so according to DigiTimes. For this, smaller versions of other rooms are used to create more space.

Apple wants to make room

Apple is creating the space by making more use of IPDs or built-in passive devices. To this end, it works in collaboration with partners TSMC and Amkor. Peripheral chips can be smaller while still providing higher performance, so there is more room for the battery.

However, the big question is when these smaller chips will appear. DigiTimes does not know when development is complete. He reports that Apple has approved the sixth generation of TSMC for serial production of IPDs for iPhone and iPad.

Rumors around the iPhone 13

There have been rumors for some time that the iPhone 13 will get a bigger battery. Production schedules would show that the 13 will be thicker than the 12. With an Always-On display that had previously been rumored, more capacity is of course also required. The same goes for a possible increase in the refresh rate of the screen. This would now go to 120Hz, instead of 60Hz. Apple is lagging behind the competition in this area. By reducing the size of the parts, there may be no need to make the phone thicker for a bigger battery. However, by doing both, the capacity can be further increased due to the space freed up.

Smaller chips are also set to arrive on the iPhone 13. However, last week it became known that there were issues with producer TSMC. There would be a delay in the production process due to gas contamination.

Mac Rumors