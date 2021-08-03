Tue. Aug 3rd, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

Apple makes room for bigger batteries in iPhones, iPads and Macbooks Apple makes room for bigger batteries in iPhones, iPads and Macbooks 4 min read

Apple makes room for bigger batteries in iPhones, iPads and Macbooks

Phil Schwartz 9 hours ago 79
This is (not) a natural disaster - Faces of Science This is (not) a natural disaster – Faces of Science 3 min read

This is (not) a natural disaster – Faces of Science

Phil Schwartz 17 hours ago 88
“It was important for Max too! “It was important for Max too! 1 min read

“It was important for Max too!

Phil Schwartz 1 day ago 83
The frescoes of Padua are listed as World Heritage The frescoes of Padua are listed as World Heritage 1 min read

The frescoes of Padua are listed as World Heritage

Phil Schwartz 1 day ago 62
"Providing space for water is not free" “Providing space for water is not free” 2 min read

“Providing space for water is not free”

Phil Schwartz 2 days ago 106
VUB-fysici gaan kosmische deeltjes uit de ruimte opsporen in Groenland VUB physicists to track cosmic particles from space in Greenland 2 min read

VUB physicists to track cosmic particles from space in Greenland

Phil Schwartz 2 days ago 114

You may have missed

Canada beat the United States 1-0 in Olympic women's soccer Canada beat the United States 1-0 in Olympic women’s soccer 2 min read

Canada beat the United States 1-0 in Olympic women’s soccer

Maggie Benson 43 mins ago 15
The natural sciences are very similar to high performance sport The natural sciences are very similar to high performance sport 2 min read

The natural sciences are very similar to high performance sport

Phil Schwartz 45 mins ago 20
Transgender athlete Laurel Hubbard leaves Olympics Transgender athlete Laurel Hubbard leaves Olympics 2 min read

Transgender athlete Laurel Hubbard leaves Olympics

Queenie Bell 45 mins ago 17
"The Earth has more oxygen in the atmosphere thanks to longer days" “The Earth has more oxygen in the atmosphere thanks to longer days” 2 min read

“The Earth has more oxygen in the atmosphere thanks to longer days”

Maggie Benson 47 mins ago 20