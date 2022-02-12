“The security situation was already worrying and has deteriorated more and more in recent days. In consultation with the various allies, I am now taking this step and calling on all Dutch people to leave Ukraine,” read a statement from hurry.

Most embassy staff will also leave Ukraine. There will be a minimum occupancy. From the meeting point in Lviv, the Embassy can provide emergency assistance such as emergency visas and travel passes. Now there is a red travel tip for all of Ukraine. “We will continue to monitor the situation closely,” Hoekstra wrote on Twitter.