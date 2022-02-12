Appeal from Minister Hoekstra to the Dutch: departure from Ukraine
“The security situation was already worrying and has deteriorated more and more in recent days. In consultation with the various allies, I am now taking this step and calling on all Dutch people to leave Ukraine,” read a statement from hurry.
Most embassy staff will also leave Ukraine. There will be a minimum occupancy. From the meeting point in Lviv, the Embassy can provide emergency assistance such as emergency visas and travel passes. Now there is a red travel tip for all of Ukraine. “We will continue to monitor the situation closely,” Hoekstra wrote on Twitter.
Germany, Belgium and Lithuania also offer this advice today. The German Foreign Ministry has called on citizens to leave Ukraine as soon as possible. Belgians whose presence is not absolutely necessary are now invited to leave the country. At the same time, all travel to Ukraine is now ‘strongly discouraged’.”
Several countries have already asked their citizens to leave Ukraine. This concerns the United States and the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. Norway, Denmark, Estonia and Latvia.
call for calm
The United States is also withdrawing all “non-essential” personnel from its embassy in Ukraine. From tomorrow, consular services in the Ukrainian capital will be suspended. In Lviv, western Ukraine, the embassy maintains a small core emergency team.
Ukraine has called for calm as concerns grow over a possible Russian invasion. Ukraine’s foreign ministry said in a statement that it was “crucial” not to cause panic.
