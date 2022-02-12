Sign up for the Newsletter Telesport and receive the latest Olympic news daily.

Lindvik keeps Kobayashi Olympic gold on the big ramp

1:57 p.m. Norwegian ski jumper Marius Lindvik won gold in the big jump at the Olympics. Lindvik, 23, prevented Japan’s Ryoyu Kobayashi from winning his second Olympic title in China. Kobayashi, who won gold on the small ramp on Sunday, now had to settle for silver.

The 25-year-old Japanese was in the lead after the first round with a jump of 142 meters and a total of 147 points. The Four Hills Tour winner jumped 138 meters (145.8 points) in the second round, but it was not enough to keep Lindvik out of the gold. The Norwegian took the title on the big jump in Zhangjiakou with jumps of 140.5 and 140 meters. Lindvik came in at a total of 296.1, Kobayashi stuck at 292.8. Bronze went to German Karl Geiger with 281.3 points.

Lindvik succeeded Kamil Stoch as Olympic champion on the big ramp. The 34-year-old Pole, who won gold in 2014 and 2018, now finishes just off the podium (fourth) with 277.2 points.

Biathlete Bø takes the Norwegians to the top of the medal mirror next to the Germans

12:27 p.m.: Norwegian biathlete Johannes Thingnes Bø propelled his country to the top of the Olympics medal table alongside Germany. With a victory in the 10 kilometer sprint, Bø, 28, gave the Norwegians their seventh gold medal in China. He was on the podium with his brother Tarjei, five years his senior, who took bronze.

For Bø himself, victory in the 10 kilometer meant his third place in Beijing. He had previously won gold in the mixed relay (4×6 kilometres) and bronze in the 20 kilometres. The Olympic champion of this distance, the French Quentin Fillon Maillet, had to settle for silver in the 10 kilometers. It took him 25 more seconds to finish the game. Tarjei Bø conceded almost 39 seconds to his brother.

In addition to seven gold medals, Norway also won three silver and six bronze medals at these Games. The Germans have seven gold medals and five silver. Because in the medal ranking, the “color” of the medals outweighs the total number, Germany is at 1 and Norway at 2.

CAS Sports Court to deal with Kamila Valieva doping case this weekend

The international sports court CAS will hear the doping case of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva this weekend. Late last year, 15-year-old Valieva tested positive for a banned substance, it was announced this week. Three CAS judges will hold an emergency hearing in Beijing this weekend, mostly via video link. They promise to make a decision before the start of individual competitions for figure fighters (next Tuesday).

Valieva is considered the favorite for the gold, but due to her doping case, it is very uncertain if the teenager will be cleared to act on the ice next week. She won gold for Russia at the Nations Cup last Monday. However, this medal has still not been awarded, as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) learned the day after the Nations Cup that Valieva had tested positive for trimetazidine a few weeks ago.

“We want this resolved as soon as possible,” said IOC spokesman Mark Adams. “We want to focus on sport and not on possible doping cases.”

Defending champion Sofia Goggia wants to defend her title despite the recent crash

08:00: Almost three weeks after her crash in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italian skier Sofia Goggia is back on the slopes. The 29-year-old showed during Tuesday’s first practice for the Olympic downhill that, despite her physical discomfort, she is ready to defend her title.

The Italian crashed on January 23 during the Super-G World Cup race in Cortina d’Ampezzo. She suffered a cruciate ligament sprain in her knee and a small fibula fracture.

“It’s an achievement in itself that I’m here,” said the Italian after training on The Rock, the slope of the Yanqing Mountains. “It was certainly not obvious. I’m happy that I was able to do my race the way I wanted to.”

Goggia signed the twelfth time. She was more than 1.5 seconds slower than Switzerland’s Priska Nufer, who set the fastest time.

The American team, playing in a white-blue uniform, managed to beat its neighbor Canada by a large number. Ⓒ ANP/HH

American ice hockey players beat Canada

07:45: American ice hockey players convincingly won the Olympic cracker against Canada. The North American encounter in Group A ended in a 4-2 victory for United States team, who previously won 8-0 against China. Canada opened the tournament with a victory over Germany (5-1).

Canada is by far the most successful country at the Winter Games with nine gold medals in men’s ice hockey. The Americans have only reached the highest Olympic podium twice. Four years ago in Pyeongchang, the ice hockey title went to Russia. Canada had to settle for bronze at the time, with the United States already stuck in the quarter-finals.

Gold American Snowboard Crossers in Mixed Nations Competition

07:11: The United States won its fifth gold medal at the Olympics on Saturday. The plate was taken by experienced snowboarders Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner, who were the best in the inaugural mixed nations competition at the Zhangjiakou Winter Games.

In the mixed race, the men first completed the course over bumps and jumps, then the women followed. Baumgartner, 40, was only the quickest of the men in the final, so Jacobellis (36) was able to start the second game with a small lead. The Olympic individual snowboardcross champion was quickly passed by Italian Michela Moioli, but the veteran fought back and gave ‘Team USA’ another gold medal.

The snowfall presented an additional challenge for the snowboarders, as also experienced by Australian Belle Brockhoff. She crashed hard in the quarterfinals and had to be taken out on a stretcher. As a result, the team competition has been temporarily suspended.