Apex Legends Mobile will be tested in select countries next week. This test will continue in the spring. This is stated in a Blog from EA.



The mobile version of Apex Legends will be available in ten countries. These countries are: Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Peru, Argentina and Colombia. The game is available on iOS and Android.

During the test, players have access to a select number of systems and properties. They will also be able to embody: Bloodhound, Gibraltar, Lifeline, Wraith, Bangalore, Octane, Mirage, Pathfinder and Caustic. Apex Legends Mobile is designed for mobile phones, which means there will be no cross-play with PC and consoles. The game is still in development, but the blog already indicates the minimum requirements.

For Android:

Android 8.1

Open GL 3.0 or above

3 GB of free space

At least 3 GB of RAM

Screen size: N/L/XL

For iOS:

iPhone 6S or later

OS version: 10.0 or later

Processor: A9

3 GB of free space

At least 2 GB of RAM

A number of Android brands are supported with 2 GB of RAM. They are: Vivo, Oppo, Huawei, Motorola, Samsung, Lenovo and Xiaomi.

There is no indication when Apex Legends Mobile will release in the rest of the world. It is stated that the application will be tested worldwide. We will be kept informed about this.