Benedict Cumberbatch Saves Needy Family With Recent Movie Experience



Benedict Cumberbatch managed to score high in The power of the dog, in which he plays a cowboy and the landowner of the largest ranch in the Montana Valley. The actor was nominated for an Oscar, but even after the movie, Cumberbatch is still using his “cowboy skills”!

During a recent interview, the beloved actor spoke about director Jane Campion’s film, for which he had to learn to drive cattle. However, it also came in handy after recordings.

herd of cows

For example, Cumberbatch says: “We had shot the film in New Zealand and then I returned to the UK to recuperate. I decided to go to a beach and to get there I had to cross a large fieldHowever, here the actor found something strange.

He met a family who had nowhere to go because a large herd of cows had “surrounded” them, so to speak. So Cumberbatch decided to lend a hand: “In this field was a family that was truly paralyzed with fear of the herd of cows and their calves, which were approaching very close. They couldn’t go anywhere†

Saviour

The actor came to the rescue and dispersed the herd: “The family was very impressed. They really thought it was amazing. They also recognized me as the Sherlock actor after that, but I said Sherlock could never do something like that!†