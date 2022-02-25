BEIJING (AP) — Ice hockey players from the United States are not past the quarterfinals of the Beijing Olympics. Slovakia were too strong for the USA team after penalties, which also missed out on a place in the last four four years ago. Then the Czech Republic was responsible for the early retirement, also via shootouts.

Team USA won all three group stage matches, including against nine-time Olympic champions Canada.

After regulation time (1-1 0-1 1-0) and overtime without hits, shots on goal were in order. Peter Cehlarik made the decision with a hit. Earlier, captain Marek Hrivik saved the Slovaks from elimination with a goal 44 seconds before the hour mark.

The Russians qualified for the semi-finals at the expense of Denmark. The defending champion was soon trailing by a goal from Vadim Shipatsjov, but in the second quarter Frans Nielsen’s surprising equalizer followed. Goals from Nikita Nesterov and Vyacheslav Vionov gave the Russians the expected place in the top four. The other quarter-finals are Finland-Switzerland and Sweden-Canada.