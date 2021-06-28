Anne van Dam, first Dutch golfer at the Olympic Games | sport

Mon. Jun 28th, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

Sport Kort: Daughter of former tennis player Korda, new number 1 in golf | sport Sport Kort: Daughter of former tennis player Korda, new number 1 in golf | sport 4 min read

Sport Kort: Daughter of former tennis player Korda, new number 1 in golf | sport

Queenie Bell 8 hours ago 74
Arvin Slagter Basketball player Arvin Slagter’s Olympic dream comes true: “The medal is realistic” 4 min read

Basketball player Arvin Slagter’s Olympic dream comes true: “The medal is realistic”

Queenie Bell 1 day ago 106
Baseball players miss their ticket to the Olympics Baseball players miss their ticket to the Olympics 1 min read

Baseball players miss their ticket to the Olympics

Queenie Bell 2 days ago 88
A Turkish "batman" comes home from work every day - A Turkish “batman” comes home from work every day – 2 min read

A Turkish “batman” comes home from work every day –

Queenie Bell 2 days ago 88
NFL player comes out for the first time: "Finally I dare to go out" NFL player comes out for the first time: “Finally I dare to go out” 2 min read

NFL player comes out for the first time: “Finally I dare to go out”

Queenie Bell 3 days ago 73
National coach selects two Bernese women for the Olympic team National coach selects two Bernese women for the Olympic team 2 min read

National coach selects two Bernese women for the Olympic team

Queenie Bell 3 days ago 108

You may have missed

Halo TV series loses showrunner after just one season Halo TV series loses showrunner after just one season 1 min read

Halo TV series loses showrunner after just one season

Maggie Benson 20 mins ago 17
Peter feared a wall full of tiger skins (and colors), but gets a "10" | Interior Peter feared a wall full of tiger skins (and colors), but gets a “10” | Interior 2 min read

Peter feared a wall full of tiger skins (and colors), but gets a “10” | Interior

Phil Schwartz 22 mins ago 15
Anne van Dam, first Dutch golfer at the Olympic Games | sport Anne van Dam, first Dutch golfer at the Olympic Games | sport 2 min read

Anne van Dam, first Dutch golfer at the Olympic Games | sport

Queenie Bell 23 mins ago 56
New illegal settlement puts Israeli government to the test New illegal settlement puts Israeli government to the test 1 min read

New illegal settlement puts Israeli government to the test

Harold Manning 26 mins ago 17