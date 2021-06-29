Anne Van Damme is the first Dutch golfer to compete in the Olympics

Although Van Damme (25) does not qualify for qualification (she was ranked in the world top 100 on June 28), NOC * NSF has taken into account the fact that Arnhem’s wife is seriously disabled on her qualifying work this year. Due to COVID-19 measures, Van Damme was unable to compete in a number of Women’s European Tour tournaments in Europe and had the opportunity to improve his position in the world rankings. The National Oil Corporation * NSF explained, “If it had been able to go this route unimpeded, the opportunity to meet national performance requirements would have been real. Therefore, he qualifies for the exception rule.

The Netherlands will not have a representative for men. Joost Luiten was still present at the Summer Games in Rio in 2016, but the best golfer in the Netherlands does not quite meet the requirement to be there in Tokyo again.

Van Damme, who is currently 123rd in the world rankings, will play a limited number of tournaments in the United States on the LPGA Tour this season. To defend his position in this round, he also had to cancel early at the Dutch Open, which runs from June 30 to July 3 at Rosendaelsche Golfclub.

“If the start of the season in America had been better, I would certainly have come to the Netherlands. But I had to focus on the LPGA to increase the odds, it’s a priority now. It’s a shame, because of course I like to play in the Netherlands and especially in Rosendalich “, said Van Damme.