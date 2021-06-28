Sport Kort: Daughter of former tennis player Korda, new number 1 in golf | sport

Keep up to date with all sports news. We have set up special pages on our website for news from football, tennis, skating, motorsport, cycling and darts, on which the most important topics of these sports are highlighted. In this Sport Kort section, the other posts are mainly covered.

Daughter of former tennis player Korda new golf number 1

9:42 am: American golfer Nelly Korda, daughter of former top tennis player Petr Korda, nestled atop the world rankings with a PGA Championship victory in Atlanta. Korda, 22, ousted Korea’s Ko Jin-young from first place.

His father Petr won the Australian Open in 1998. The Czech won ten ATP titles during his career and reached second place in the world rankings. His three children, born in Florida, also all distinguished themselves as top athletes and came out for the United States. Daughters Jessica (28) and Nelly play golf, son Sebastian (20) plays tennis and won the Australian Open for juniors in 2018.

“I’ve been working on this since I was 14,” said Nelly Korda, the first American golfer to win a major in three years. “To do it here in Atlanta is very special.” Korda has already won two tournaments on the LPGA Tour earlier this year and can now be called the new world number 1. Stacy Lewis was the last American golfer to top the world rankings in 2014.

Bucks basketball players lead the Atlanta final

8:42 am: The Milwaukee Bucks basketball players take the lead in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals in Atlanta. The Bucks won Game 3 of the best-of-seven series over the Atlanta Hawks 113-102 to take a 2-1 lead. Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo together total no less than 71 points.

Middleton scored 20 of his 38 points in the last quarter. Antetokounmpo arrived at 33 points. For the Hawks, it must have come mainly from Trae Young (35 points). The home team entered the final quarter with a small lead, but the Bucks dominated.

The Atlanta Hawks started the series last week with a surprise win in Milwaukee (116-113), but the Bucks tied the game with a convincing win in Game 2 (125-91). On Tuesday, the two teams will meet for the fourth time, still in Atlanta.

In the west, the Phoenix Suns are already leading 3-1 in the final against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Suns can finish it in front of their own home crowd Monday night.

Ecuador keep Brazil in draw and continue in Copa América

07:43 am: Ecuadorian footballers advanced to the Copa América quarter-finals with a draw against host country Brazil. Without Neymar and many other permanents, who have rested, Goiana’s Brazilians have gone no further than 1-1. This ended the winning streak for the ‘Seleção’, who had won the previous ten matches.

The last time Brazil did not win was at the end of 2019 against Argentina (0-1). National coach Tite’s side were already sure of a place in the knockout stage after three Copa América victories. Ecuador secured fourth place in the group with the third draw and with that a place in the bottom eight. Defender Éder Militão gave Brazil the lead before the break, but Ángel Mena equalized after the break. Neymar remained on the bench, as did Thiago Silva and Gabriel Jesus, among others.

Brazil won the group with 10 points, followed by Peru with 7 points. Colombia (4) and Ecuador (3) finished third and fourth respectively. For Venezuela, the tournament ended with 2 points. Peru, with FC Emmen’s Miguel Araujo and Sergio Peña at the base, closed the group stage with a 1-0 victory over Venezuela.

Monday night are the last matches of the other group, then the quarter-final division will become clear. It is already certain that Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay will continue, but not yet in what order they will finish in the group.

McLaughlin athlete breaks world record in 400m hurdles

7:34 am: American athlete Sydney McLaughlin set a world record in the 400-meter hurdles during the Olympic trials in Eugene. McLaughlin, 21, ran to 51.90 seconds, making her the first woman to dive under 52 seconds. The world record with 52.16 was held by compatriot Dalilah Muhammad, who then won the world title at the 2019 World Cup in Doha.

“I have been working with a new coach since this year and with a new approach,” McLaughlin said. She is coached by Bob Kersee, also the coach of six-time Olympic champion Allyson Felix. “I have faith in this process.”

Muhammad (31) was second in 52.42 and can travel to Tokyo in a few weeks to try to extend her Rio 2016 Olympic title. However, the defending champion knows she will face stiff competition from his own country. “It’s going to be a real battle in Tokyo for sure,” Muhammad said.

Dutch asset Femke Bol recently improved her national best in the 400-meter hurdles to 53.44. This places Bol in fourth place in this year’s world rankings, behind three Americans.

It was so hot at the US trials in Eugene, Oregon on Sunday that the program was cut short for a while. The temperature rose to over 40 degrees Celsius. The finals were moved to the evening.