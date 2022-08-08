Andretti Racing acknowledges five to twelve for Formula 1 project

While the possible entry of Porsche and Audi can count on plenty of cheers from Formula 1 policy makers, Michael Andretti’s desire to debut in the sport seems less enthusiastic. The marketing director of the American team, Jean-François Thormann, recognizes that the deadline for launching the project is very close.

Formula 1 is more popular than ever and recently Liberty Media has seen tremendous growth in revenue from the premier class. It is therefore not surprising that various brands and teams are interested in a place in the sport. Porsche and Audi have already indicated their intention to enter from 2026 and Michael Andretti would also like to participate in the premier class, but at his request he was told a few months ago that the FIA ​​was not considering currently new team. Despite this message, the American still perseveres.

‘Participate from 2024’

Bee Speedweek.com Thormann explains the plan for the American racing stable. He reveals that the team plans to enter the premier class as early as 2024, but the deadline to start is already fast approaching. “We are not waiting for the final version of the rules in 2026, we want to come in earlier. But it will be tight for the 2024 plan. Yes, the deadline is already very close,” he said. The sport is hot in the United States and so a second American team would be better off bringing an American rider. “We’ll see who fits best. An American would be great, but it’s not set in stone,” he said. Additionally, Thormann is also in talks with all engine suppliers to determine which buyer the team is best suited to.

Jean-Francois Thormann

Obstacles

Before Andretti Autosport can even start thinking about competing in the premier class, he has to convince the other teams of the added value, but the FIA ​​must also agree and that part has not been benevolent in recent months. Toto Wolff said earlier that an additional team must have clear added value for the other racing teams. Smaller teams are also concerned about the distribution of the prize money, which would then go to more teams and therefore less remains per individual team. The FIA ​​would like to avoid announcing the team with fanfare and then leaving the sport ingloriously after a few disappointing years, so the team must come up with a plan that will allow them to mount an attack at the top.

Horner welcomes Andretti

The boss of the Red Bull Racing team, unlike some of his colleagues, is open to American participation. Christian Horner has to admit that finances dominate this story, but if he thinks about it, he doesn’t foresee any problems. Stefano Domenicali [Formule 1-CEO] have to sell to other teams that they will lose 5, 10 or 15 million dollars for another team. Why would they accept that?”, he explains to Martin Brundle about the financial situation Sky Sports F1. On the commercial side, he sees an uphill battle, but on the sporting side, he welcomes the participation. “Andretti or Penske, those are really huge names and an American team there, of course we already have Haas, but a big name like Andretti would be fantastic,” said Horner.