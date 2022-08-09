Van Kalmthout will also drive for the IndyCar team Ed Carpenter Racing in the coming years | NOW

Rinus van Kalmthout extended his expiring contract with his Ed Carpenter Racing team for several seasons on Thursday. This means the 21-year-old Dutchman is guaranteed to compete in the IndyCar series for years to come.

Van Kalmthout is in his third season in IndyCar. In 2020, his first year, he finished third on the podium at the Harvest Grand Prix in Indianapolis. His first win followed at the same circuit last year.

In total, Van Kalmthout, who races in the United States under his nickname “VeeKay”, has reached the podium four times. He took pole position twice. He is currently number eleven in the standings.

“I’m very happy to continue with Ed Carpenter Racing. It’s the right choice to stay at ECR, I feel good about it,” Van Kalmthout says of his contract extension.

“As the current season is still ongoing, it’s good to have certainties. I guess this new commitment will also give a boost to the staff of ECR, from engineers to mechanics. I will continue to build something beautiful thing with them.”

Van Kalmthout currently resides in Nashville, where he is preparing for the fourteenth race of the IndyCar season. Three other Grands Prix will follow.