An au pair from Limburg (22 years old) drowns in an American swimming pool | Abroad
Exactly what happened in the pool is still unclear, but police rule out a crime, writes local media. A cardiac arrest could have been fatal for the Limburger. The police are still investigating.
The woman was swimming in the private pool at the Cary Street Club on Tuesday, presumably with the family for which she is an au pair work. The alarm was given around 3:00 p.m. She was recovered unconscious from the water and taken to hospital, where it was determined that she had died. A day later, the local police released his name.
Nahant is a seaside village of 3,300 people on a peninsula on the east coast of the United States, near Boston, Massachusetts. DeLimburgse had been living there since September 2021 to work as an au pair. She won the hearts of the small community in a short time, can we read on a go finance mepage that the villagers began to raise funds for parents. Nearly $10,000 was raised in one day, on the goal of $25,000.
“Elke was a friendly, funny, cheerful appearance that brought light everywhere,” the fundraiser read. “She loved the children she cared for and took every opportunity to travel to new places and meet new people with her friendly nature and appeal.”
According to the founders of the fundraising campaign, his parents recently visited Limburgers in Nahant for the first time. “His parents will now have to return to the United States in tragic circumstances,” they explain. “Elke always spoke so lovingly of his family in the Netherlands and how dear they were to him. As a community, we have been honored to know Elke over the past ten months and can only imagine the grief of his family.
