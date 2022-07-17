Exactly what happened in the pool is still unclear, but police rule out a crime, writes local media. A cardiac arrest could have been fatal for the Limburger. The police are still investigating.

The woman was swimming in the private pool at the Cary Street Club on Tuesday, presumably with the family for which she is an au pair work. The alarm was given around 3:00 p.m. She was recovered unconscious from the water and taken to hospital, where it was determined that she had died. A day later, the local police released his name.

Nahant is a seaside village of 3,300 people on a peninsula on the east coast of the United States, near Boston, Massachusetts. DeLimburgse had been living there since September 2021 to work as an au pair. She won the hearts of the small community in a short time, can we read on a go finance mepage that the villagers began to raise funds for parents. Nearly $10,000 was raised in one day, on the goal of $25,000.