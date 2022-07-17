Pausing and delaying construction won’t affect Amazon’s hiring plans, said a company spokesperson, who reiterated the company’s proposal to create 25,000 jobs in Bellevue and another 5,000 in Nashville.

“The pandemic has dramatically changed the way people work…Our offices are long-term investments and we want to make sure we design them to meet the needs of our employees in the future,” said John Schoettler, Vice President of Global Real Estate and Facilities at Amazon.

Separately, Bloomberg News reported on Friday that Facebook’s parent company Meta Platforms and Amazon have backed out of plans to expand offices in New York. (https://bit.ly/3PvFMeD)

Meta decided not to take an additional 300,000 square feet at 770 Broadway, a building near Astor Place where it is already located, and Amazon has the amount of space it planned to lease from JPMorgan Chase & Co in Hudson Yards. says the report.

“There are often a number of reasons why we wouldn’t strike a particular deal, including office occupancy rates. The past few years have brought new opportunities in the way we interact and work with each other. others,” a spokesperson for Meta told Reuters, without confirming. or reject the report.

“We remain strongly committed to New York and look forward to opening the Farley in the months ahead,” the spokesperson added.

Amazon declined to comment on the report.