Majority of Employees Vote for First-Ever Union in US Apple Store | Economy

The majority of employees at an Apple Store in the United States have voted to form a union. This is a first for the tech giant, which had so far successfully discouraged union organizing efforts.

Of the 110 employees at the Towson, Md. store, 65 voted in favor and 33 against. The count was broadcast live by the federal agency that oversaw the vote. The employees want to join a union called the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM).

A group of employees called AppleCORE (Apple’s Coalition of Organized Retail Employees) campaigned for a union. They demand a say in wages, working hours and safety measures.

It’s not the first Apple Store to try to form a union, but it’s the first to actually lead to a vote. Apple declined to comment on the news.

Symbolic victories

The unions, which have been struggling in the United States for decades, have won some symbolic victories in recent months, starting with the express support of President Joe Biden. In December, an employee union was formed by employees of a direct chain branch of Starbucks in the United States.

At Amazon, workers at a New York distribution center surprised everyone in early April with a majority vote to form a union. As for Apple, it was a first. Amazon wants to overturn the result and has requested a second ballot.