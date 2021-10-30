AMC Theaters Consider Accepting Shiba Inu With Dogecoin As SHIB’s Popularity Rises

The CEO of the world’s largest film exploitation company, AMC Entertainment, asks the crypto community if his company should accept shiba inu (SHIB) payments. The company already plans to accept several cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin, by the end of the year.

AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aaron posted a Twitter poll on Friday asking if his company should accept shiba inu (SHIB) payments.

AMC is the largest film exploitation company in the United States, Europe and the world. As of March 31, the Company owned or operated approximately 950 theaters and 10,500 screens worldwide.

Aaron books: “As you know, you can now buy AMC gift cards with cryptocurrency, and our IT group is writing code so that we can soon accept online payments in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, etc. Should we also aspire to Shiba Inu?

At the time of this writing, 44,659 votes have already been counted, but the ballot still has five days. To date, 89.2% are in favor of adopting the SHIB movie channel.

This is Aaron’s second Twitter poll, according to his tweet. The first, which took place in September, focused on whether AMC theaters would accept a competing cryptomeme (DOGE). Aaron Twitter Once the vote is over: “So lovely! The Dogecoin poll was by far the highest tweet ever read. In 24 hours, 4.2 million views, the biggest retweet ever and the most replies. 140,000 votes 77% yes 23% no ”.

AMC CEO said in September his movie channel would do just that Acceptance bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin and bitcoin cash “for online banknotes and franchise payments by the end of 2021”.

Earlier this month he announce“As we accept crypto payments online, you can now purchase digital gift cards from AMC theaters (up to $ 200 per day) with Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies using the Bitpay wallet. Accepted on our website, mobile application and in cinemas ”.

