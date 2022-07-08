Next season there will be three classes with thirteen teams, which means there is one free team in each round. It applies to first class C, third class B and fourth class B on Saturdays and fourth class A on Sundays.

Only twelve teams play in the Third Division of Sunday football; it was fourteen teams last season. The Zeeland clubs in this class (Clinge, Hontenisse, HVV’24, Philippine, Steen and Terneuzen) therefore play 22 matches instead of 26.

In the first division, Terneuzense Boys and SVOD’22 (formerly Oostkapelle/Domburg) will meet two teams that have switched horizontally (therefore directly from the first division on Sunday), namely Spartaan’20 and Zwervers (the latter not to be confused with From Zwerver).

In addition to SVOD’22, there is a new abbreviation in Zealand football: SSA HBC’22 in the fourth division on Sunday. This is Collaboration Senior Department Hoofdplaat Biervliet Combination. Last season Hoofdplaat and Biervliet played independently in the competition.

First Class C: Brielle, BVCB, Heerjansdam, Nieuw-Lekkerland, Rijsoord, RVVH, SHO, Spartaan’20, SVOD’22, Terneuzense Boys, XerxesDZB, De Zwerver, Zwervers.

Second class G: Arnemuiden, FC Axel, DBGC, Hellevoetsluis, De Meeuwen, MZC’11, NSVV, RCS, SSV’65, VCK, Walcheren, WHS, Yerseke and Zuidland.

Third Class A: ‘s-Heer Arendskerke, Bevelanders, FC Dauwendaele, GPC Vlissingen, Lewedorpse Boys, Luctor Heinkenszand, Nieuwdorp, De Noormannen, Partridges, Serooskerke, Veere, Vlissingen, Zaamslag, Zeelandia Middelburg.

Third Class B: Bruse Boys, Den Bommel, DVV’09, Halsteren Saturday, De Jonge Spartaan, Kapelle, Bullet catchers, Kruiningen, MOC’17, Prinsenland, SKNWK, Tholense Boys, ZSC’62.

Fourth Class A: Apollo’69, Cadzand, DwO’15, Hansweertse Boys, HKW’21, Jong Ambon, Krabbendijke, MZVC, Nieuwland, Rillandia, Schoondijke, Spui, Waarde, Wemeldinge.

Fourth Class B: Brouwershaven, Colijnsplaatse Boys, Duiveland, Fios, Goes Saturday, Herkingen’55, Noad’67, Smerdiek, SPS, Stavenisse, FC de Westhoek, WIK’57, Wolfaartsdijk.

Third Class A: Clinge, DSE, Green White, Hoeven, Hontenisse, HVV’24, Philippine, Disc, Steen, Terneuzen, Wernhout, Zundert.

Fourth Class A: Breskens, Corn Boys, Graauw, Groede, Hulsterloo, IJzendijke, Koewacht, Oostburg, RIA Westdorpe, SDO’63, Sluis, SSA HBC’22, Vogelwaarde.

