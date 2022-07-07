The Orange Women are enjoying a day off on the sixth day of the World Cup match in Amsterdam and Terrassa. But luckily there were four other duels on the menu. We will inform you of the current situation.

India – New Zealand 3-4

New Zealand qualified as Group B winners for the World Cup quarter-finals in the Netherlands and Spain. National coach Darren Smith’s side were too strong for Janneke Schopman’s India (3-4) in a hugely exciting game.

As a result of this result, India still have a place in the quarter-finals in sight, playing a crossover against number two in group C. India scored as many points in the tight group B as China (two) , but has a worse goal difference than national coach Alyson Annan’s Chinese side.

India took the lead after just four minutes thanks to a trick from Varana Katariya. She knocked down a ball going around the circle just enough to surprise goaltender Brooke Roberts. It was his third goal of this World Cup.

New Zealand then turned the tables completely and took a generous 1-3 lead thanks to hits from Olivia Merry (penalty corner), Tess Jopp and Frances Davies (penalty corner). With that, the second victory in the group – after a previous 3-1 victory against England – seemed almost a fact for the black sticks†

Almost unique shootouts

The 1-3 deficit was India’s time to chase the connecting goal, to avoid a decisive shootout with China for a place in the crossover. After all, at that 1-3 scoreline, India and China were exactly level in terms of points, goal difference, goals before and goals scored. The mutual result would also have made no difference: the two teams evened out well on July 5, 1-1.

However, the scenario of a one off shootout was thrown in the trash when India’s Lalremsiani tipped beautifully with a brilliant pass from behind to make it 2-3. The fact that Olivia Merry reduced the gap to two goals six minutes before the hour with a striking penalty corner (2-4), was of no value for either team. This also applied to the very hard penalty corner that Gurjit Kaur dragged against the board on behalf of India at the last minute. Thus, the entertaining duel ended in 3-4.

India – New Zealand 3-4 (1-2)

4 Vandana Kataria 1-0

12 Merry (sc) 1-1

29. Jopp 1-2

32. Davies (c) 1-3

44. Lalremsiami 2-3

54. Merry (sc) 2-4

59. Kaur (c) 3-4

Argentina v Canada 7-1

Argentina is one of the three countries in this World Cup that took all the spoils during the group stage. Canada was also beaten by Las Leonas. In fact, South American lions ate their prey with skin and hair. The start was for the Canadians, who took the lead after six minutes via Grace Delmotte.

This was exactly the incentive Argentina needed. The score went to 3-1 before halftime. Julietta Jankunas – active in Victoria last season – and sisters Victoria and Majo Granatto gave their side a nice lead.

This was the end of the Canadian resistance. After the break, Argentina beat Agustina Albertarrio, Maria Forcherio and two hard-hitting corners from phenom Agustina Gorzelany made it 7-1. This ensures that Gorzelany single-handedly leads the top scorers chart with six goals. He also scored the biggest victory of this tournament. And that gave Argentina the group win and a ticket to the quarter-finals.

And Canada? Who knows he will be fourth in this group. Former Dutch league player Rob Short’s side failed to collect a point in the group stage.

Argentina v Canada 7-1

‘6 0-1 Demotte

’10 1-1 Jankunas

’16 2-1 V. Granatto

’21 3-1 M. Granatto (sc)

’32 4-1 Albertarrio

’40 5-1 Forcherio

’48 6-1 Gorzelany (c)

’51 7-1 Gorzelany (c)

England v China 2-0

After a draw against India and a loss against New Zealand, England went into the final group stage as the bottom group of Group B. So there is work to be done for the new team. national coach David Ralph. The Brits were little better than their opponents China, who drew the first two matches.

Above all, England managed their chances much better than Alyson Annan’s training. This became clear at the start of the match, when Grace Balsdon took advantage of Britain’s first penalty corner. A huge relief for the 2016 Olympic champion, who had killed more than ten corners in the previous match against New Zealand.

Also, at that point – after ten minutes – China lost its entire video request. England’s position became even more comfortable when specialist Giselle Ansley also struck forward just before half-time. China therefore had to give chase. There were chances and corners for Annan’s team, all of which had the same result: they came to nothing.

England therefore held on quite easily and therefore at least know that they will not be last in this group. China are not sure yet and will follow with great interest the meeting between New Zealand – who are already certain of the next round – and India, who, like China, now have two points.

England v China 2-0

10′ 1-0 Balsdon (c)

27′ 2-0 Ansley (SC)