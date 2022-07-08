

Independence Day in the United States is always surrounded by merriment and festivities. Freedom is widely celebrated on the 4th of July. Everyone is free on Independence Day and comes together to wish each other good luck.

But now that the Supreme Court has decided just before the festivities to restrict all sorts of abortion rights, many people are revolting. Not only are various medical acts – which can save women – now punishable, but constitutionally speaking, the quality of health care for women is reduced and participation in one’s own body is suppressed.

Supreme Court decision

The Supreme Court’s decision therefore has an impact on women’s rights. It is a step back in time for women’s rights. This is not possible and many famous people use their platform in newspapers and social media to point this out to others. Others demonstrate in the street.

so give Jada Pinkett-Smith among others The matrix a painful list again on his Instagram:

dakota johnson is private, in part because of the awareness surrounding his films Fifty shades of Grey, involved in the status of women to make young girls and women aware of their rights. She was recently seen on CNN and posted on Instagram:

Jessica Chastain is like his character in dark phoenix very clear. She posted a picture of herself with two middle fingers up. Happy Independence Day from me with my reproduction rights, she reports quote-unquote independence.

Singer Pink also has a huge following on Insta and reports the result is a setback for today’s woman, just like Lizzo, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner. Zooey Deschanel and Katy Perry are also speaking out on Twitter. Because as soon as that awareness begins, the rest begins. Towards better care for all.

