also no success in the national competition

Mikaela Shiffrin also failed to medal on the final day of the Winter Olympics. The best American skier lost the bronze medal to Norway in the national mixed team competition with the United States.

That’s a big negative for Shiffrin, who was credited with several medal chances in Beijing. The two-time Olympic champion failed to compete for medals at these Games in giant slalom, slalom, super-G and combined.

At the last two Games, Shiffrin has won Olympic gold. In 2014, she was the best in slalom and four years later, in Pyeongchang, South Korea, she won the Olympic title in giant slalom. Four years ago there was also the silver on the suit.

Austria took gold in the Mixed Nations Cup in Beijing and Germany had to settle for silver. The play was on the program for the second time at the Olympic Games.

The battle for the medals would actually be on Saturday. The games could not take place then, because it was very windy.

In the medal table, Austria climbed to seventh place, just behind the Netherlands. Austria has seven gold medals, the Netherlands eight.