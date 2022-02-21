Never Shown: Liverpool player scores three own goals in USA international

VideoMeikayla Moore played her 50th international game for New Zealand on Sunday night, but for the 25-year-old defender from Liverpool, it became a game to forget very quickly. She scored no less than three own goals in the first half so that world champions USA eventually won 5-0.



New Zealand played Sunday night in Carson, Los Angeles against world champions USA for the SheBelieves Cup, an annual tournament featuring four national women’s soccer teams. The evening began in dramatic fashion for Moore. After 4 minutes and 12 seconds of play, she scored her first own goal by driving the ball into the goal with the right at the far post. When there was 5 minutes and 32 seconds on the clock (eighty counts later), it went wrong again for Moore. This time the ball went through his head and past his own goalkeeper. Half an hour later, Moore also made it 3-0 for Team USA, this time kicking the ball into his own goal with the left in a very awkward manner. A “perfect hat-trick” for Moore, but unfortunately for his own purpose.



Quote Everyone who plays football plays good games and bad games, regardless of their level. And Moore had a hard day now. Jitka Klimkova, New Zealand coach

In the 40th minute, four minutes after her third own goal, Moore was released from her misery and replaced by national coach Jitka Klimkova. Moore left the field in tears, but was comforted by her teammates. ,,Everyone who plays football plays good games and bad games, regardless of their level. And Moore has had a tough day now,” Klimkova said. “She is very disappointed and sad, but we support her.”

Goalkeeper Erin Nayler tries to comfort Meikayla Moore after her third own goal. ©AP



Six minutes after the break, the American team made it 4-0, this time thanks to a goal from American striker Ashley Hatch. In added time, Mallory Pugh made it 5-0 for the United States, which had won against Orange in the final of the World Cup in Lyon in the summer of 2019.

Moore has played in Europe since 2017. After spells with FC Köln and MSV Duisburg, she is now in her third season with Liverpool, playing in the FA Women’s Championship, the second tier of English women’s football. Moore had also scored three times in the right goal for the . in his previous 49 international matches soccer fernsas the New Zealand women’s team is nicknamed.