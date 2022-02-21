The Orange Games: women at the top, another eight times gold, but fewer medals

With her three gold medals and one bronze, Irene Schouten not only became the most successful Dutch Olympian of these Games, but also the most successful of any Winter Olympic tournament. Suzanne Schulting also brought a lot to the Netherlands with two gold medals, one silver and one bronze.

The Dutch medals were won in long track speed skating and short track speed skating, except one. Kimberley Bos made history with her bronze medal as the first Dutch woman to win a skeleton medal. With this, skeleton became the fifth sport in the history of the Winter Games in which the Netherlands managed to take a place.

Norway at the top

Norway, as in previous Winter Games, became the overall winner. The country set a record with sixteen gold medals. The Norwegians also won eight silver and thirteen bronze medals. Germany finished second and hosts China surprised with third place, just ahead of the United States.

It is also striking that Russia (32) won the most medals after Norway (37), but only finished ninth in the final standings. The Russians won “only” six gold medals and therefore had to tolerate, among others, the Netherlands.